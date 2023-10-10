Top track

Gabby Martin

Next Door Records
Tue, 10 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£8.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Martin combines a fresh and colourful personal image with her entertainingly candid lyrics to create a fun, original and organic pop-sound. She is influenced not by a specific genre, but by the way a song can make you feel and the journey an album can take Read more

Presented by Next Door Records.

Lineup

Gabby Martin

Venue

Next Door Records

304 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

