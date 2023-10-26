Top track

In the Pitt

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Knats + Colossals + Max Montanaro

Notting Hill Arts Club
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

In the Pitt
Got a code?

About

Knats, the Geordie born, London based fusion band return to Notting Hill Arts Club on October 26th for a huge Halloween bash, which will be there first night of their residency at the club. Knats will be joined by a stacked lineup of The Colossals and Max Read more

Presented by Notting Hill Arts Club.

Lineup

Knats

Venue

Notting Hill Arts Club

21 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3JQ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.