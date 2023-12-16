DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

FP Records Christmas Bash

The Shacklewell Arms
Sat, 16 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Freak Power Records are getting festive with a great selection of alternative pop acts at an amazing price. Scud FM are made of members from Meatraffle, Fat White Family and more south London alt-virtuosos. Their psychedelic post-punk explores the changing Read more

Presented by Freak Power Records.

Lineup

Scud FM, Neuro Placid, ADAM & ELVIS

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.