DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
El jueves 02 de noviembre, el artista Tawas (Dremen) estará en Siroco para presentar LA CHICOTE su último proyecto en solitario.
Tawas cuenta con un potente directo donde la frescura de los ritmos africanos fusionan con el Rap y la música electrónica, y a
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.