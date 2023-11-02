DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tawas

Siroco
Thu, 2 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

El jueves 02 de noviembre, el artista Tawas (Dremen) estará en Siroco para presentar LA CHICOTE su último proyecto en solitario.

Tawas cuenta con un potente directo donde la frescura de los ritmos africanos fusionan con el Rap y la música electrónica, y a Read more

Organizado por Tawas

Lineup

Tawas

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.