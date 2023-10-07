Top track

Muñoz Brothers - Fresh Frozen

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Samba Showcase X Bridge48

Bridge_48
Sat, 7 Oct, 6:00 pm
DJBarcelona
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Muñoz Brothers - Fresh Frozen
Got a code?

About

SAMBA SHOWCASE

Vive con nosotrxs la experiencia boilerroom con la familia de SAMBA en el emblemático estudio BRIDGE_48

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por Samba.

Lineup

1
Daniella Bifolco, Anko A, Esteban Otoya and 1 more

Venue

Bridge_48

Carrer de Llull, 48, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.