Fakear - Healing

Fakear & Poté

Studio 9294
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22.85

Fakear - Healing
About

We are pleased to announce a co-headline show with producers Fakear and Poté this November at Studio 9294.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Eat Your Own Ears and Amigas.

Lineup

Fakear, Poté

Venue

Studio 9294

92 Wallis Rd, London E9 5LN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

