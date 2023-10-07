Top track

Drive (feat. Delilah Montagu) - Edit

BLACK COFFEE OFFICIAL AFTERPARTY

The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
Sat, 7 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
From $97.34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

21+ | Valid forms of ID listed here: https://bit.ly/AG_FAQ.

A limited number of tables are available. To make a reservation please email reservations@avant-gardner.com.

No re-entry.

General Admission and VIP are standing room only.

Presented by Avant Gardner.

Lineup

Black Coffee, Tony Touch, Sona

Venue

The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner

140 Stewart Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

