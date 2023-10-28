Top track

bdrmm - Be Careful

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cold Fest: Geometric Vision, Caron Dimonio + more

Covo Club
Sat, 28 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsBologna
€18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

bdrmm - Be Careful
Got a code?

About

COLD FEST è un festival dedicato a tutti gli appassionati della scena musicale underground di forte ispirazione wave anni 80 e contemporanea, synth wave, psychrock, attivo da anni sul territorio romagnolo e marchigiano.

I fondatori e organizzatori sono Ps Read more

Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Ohne Nomen, Caron Dimonio, Geometric Vision

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.