DEAP VALLY live for the last time - farewell tour + Sistrionix played in full (10 year anniversary) w/ SLOPPY JANE

Le Poisson Rouge
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 6:30 pm
New York
From $32.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DEAP VALLY live for the last time - farewell tour + Sistrionix played in full (10 year anniversary) and other favorites w/ very special guests SLOPPY JANE! - Live at LPR on Saturday, February 17th, 2024

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Deap Vally, Sloppy Jane

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

