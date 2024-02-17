DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DEAP VALLY live for the last time - farewell tour + Sistrionix played in full (10 year anniversary) and other favorites w/ very special guests SLOPPY JANE! - Live at LPR on Saturday, February 17th, 2024
Proof of vax is NOT required for this event
6:30 PM
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.