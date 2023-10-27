DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Between London and Paris, we make you dance in aid of charities!
After the success of our dance at The Baths with Eternal Love & Soos, we’re back.
Join us for an alternative Halloween groove at Ninety One Living Room on Brick Lane with one of London’s fi
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.