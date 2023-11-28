Top track

Michael Crean - Just for Now

Michael Crean

Next Door Records
Tue, 28 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£3

About

Michael Crean is a singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer. His live shows are a tapestry of folk songs, spoken word, heartfelt electronica and jazz alongside virtuosic multi-instrumental performances.

Michael started playing violin at the a Read more

Presented by Next Door Records.

Lineup

Venue

Next Door Records

304 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

