3rd Annual Holly Jolly Christmas Show

Icehouse
Sun, 10 Dec, 4:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
From $16.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

4PM DOORS // 5PM SHOWTIME // $12 ADVANCE (+ fees) // $22 PREMIER BALCONY SEATING (+ fees) // $17 DAY OF SHOW

Maria and the Coins return for their 3rd annual "Holly Jolly Christmas Show" this year joined by special guests Josh Cleveland Band and Nikk

Presented by Icehouse!
Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Doors open4:00 pm

