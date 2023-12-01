DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Call Of Music

Troxy
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £43.80
Unveil the battlefield through symphony! Join us at the world renowned Troxy, London, for the world premiere of 'Call of Music', a live orchestral tribute to the epic saga of Call of Duty, celebrating its 20th Anniversary.

Presented by The Culture Collective.

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
