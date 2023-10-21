Top track

Matthew Law - No Place To Go

Friends N Fam

Warehouse on Watts
Sat, 21 Oct, 9:30 pm
DJPhiladelphia
$9.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Matthew Law Presents : FNF w/ special guest DJ SYLO

A REAL FNF VETERAN RETURNS!

Dj Sylo is a hero of the Philadelphia music scene. From the sweaty nights of $tunt Loco to the high vibrations of Cosmic Rhythms, he's helped grow and maintain the cit***** Read more

Presented by Matthew Law.

Lineup

Matthew Law, DJ Sylo

Venue

Warehouse on Watts

923 N Watts St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Doors open9:30 pm
729 capacity

