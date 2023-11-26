Top track

Radical - MAFIA MALVAGIA

Radical - THE BIG TAKEOVER - Milano

Gate Milano
Sun, 26 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsMilano
€23

About

Radical, pseudonimo di Daniele Wandja, è un cantante e produttore romano, nato nel '95. Ha fatto il suo debutto da solista su Soundcloud nel 2017, diventando il fondatore della prolifica scena Soundcloud Rap in Italia. Reminiscenze di Cloud Rap e Metal son Read more

Presentato da ALL THINGS LIVE ITALY.

Lineup

RADICAL

Venue

Gate Milano

Via Valtellina, 21, 20159 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

