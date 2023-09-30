Top track

Everybody Hates Me

Coach Party

Canvas 1
Sat, 30 Sept, 6:00 pm
GigsManchester
£17.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DHP Family Presents

Coach Party

This is a 14+ event.

Presented by DHP Family.

Lineup

Fiona Lee, Girl Scout, Coach Party

Venue

Canvas 1

CANVAS, 1 Circle Square, 3 Symphony Park, Oxford Rd, Manchester, M1 7FS
Doors open6:00 pm
500 capacity

