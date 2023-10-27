Top track

Kelsey Taylor - November

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kelsey Taylor and Shafer Green

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsMemphis
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kelsey Taylor - November
Got a code?

About

College friends Kelsey Taylor and Shafer Green reunite for a night of original and eclectic music, collaboration, and good times. They’re bringing an intimate, one-night-only performance to The Green Room.

Kelsey Taylor

Growing up as a classical pianist, Read more

Presented by Crosstown Arts.

Lineup

Venue

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts

1350 Concourse Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38104, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.