Nixil, Imipolex, Viserion, Raza Odiada

Bunker Del Diablo
Fri, 6 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$15.45

About

Recent Prosthetic Records signees NIXIL are preparing to embark on the next chapter of their existence with their sophomore album, From the Wound Spilled Forth Fire, due out on August 25. The Baltimore, Maryland group’s second full-length treads a spiritua Read more

Lineup

Viserion, Nixil, Raza Odiada

Venue

Bunker Del Diablo

22-03 Jackson Avenue, Queens, New York 11101, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

