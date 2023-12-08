Top track

Galo DC + Henriette

Point Ephémère
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:45 pm
GigsParis
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Avec la sortie de son dernier disque "Jardin" (Age Adulte Records / Kuroneko, 2023), Galo DC s'est imposé comme une nouvelle figure majeure de la pop indé en français. Dansante, énergétique, expérimentale, il ne cesse de jouer avec les codes de la chanson...

Pas de limite d'âge.
Présenté par Age Adulte Records.

Lineup

Galo DC, Henriette

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open7:45 pm

