Naked Brunch + special guests

The Old Blue Last
Sun, 15 Oct, 7:30 pm
Naked Brunch + very special guests
Free Entry

London quintet Naked Brunch bridge the space between chamber pop and post-punk. With a harmonic backbone of cello, viola, and bass, they produce a truly atmospheric and contemplative sound. The low, grav Read more

Presented by The Old Blue Last LTD.

Naked Brunch

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

