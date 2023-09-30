DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

This is a John Cage Event (II turno, ore 1830)

ADI DESIGN MUSEUM
Sat, 30 Sept, 6:30 pm
GigsMilano
From €11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Un “Event” alla John Cage: il pianista Franco Venturini e il danzautore Giacomo De Luca danno vita ad una performance omaggio alla coppia d’arte Cage – Cunningham, che unirà le note del primo alle linee del secondo, in un’inedita rilettura site specific. Read more

Festival Spirito del Tempo 2023
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

ADI DESIGN MUSEUM

Piazza Compasso d'Oro, 1, 20154 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.