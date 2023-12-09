Top track

The North Quarter: Lenzman, Private Joy, Randall +

Phonox
Sat, 9 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The don Lenzman brings his North Quarter label all-stars to Phonox for a big Christmas blowout.

The Dutch DJ/producer has curated an incredible line up of imprint staples and newcomers - all together representing the best in the Drum & Bass scene right no Read more

Presented by Phonox.

Lineup

Lenzman, Private Joy, Randall

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
550 capacity

