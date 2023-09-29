Top track

Tommy Four Seven - Quarz

Die Sekte Klubnacht // Tommy Four Seven

Bunker
Fri, 29 Sept, 10:00 pm
DJTorino
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DIE SEKTE KLUBNACHT

Die Sekte goes to Turin, the Berlinese vibes will raid Bunker Club, will you be ready?

Lineup:
TOMMY FOUR SEVEN [47]
SYNN (aka Franz Bush) [DIE SEKTE]
GLEDIS [DIE SEKTE]
BRUNA [DIE SEKTE]

Presentato da DIE SEKTE KLUBNACHT.

Lineup

Tommy Four Seven

Venue

Bunker

Via Niccolò Paganini, 10154 Turin Turin, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

