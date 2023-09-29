DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DIE SEKTE KLUBNACHT
Die Sekte goes to Turin, the Berlinese vibes will raid Bunker Club, will you be ready?
Lineup:
TOMMY FOUR SEVEN [47]
SYNN (aka Franz Bush) [DIE SEKTE]
GLEDIS [DIE SEKTE]
BRUNA [DIE SEKTE]
