DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Neon Naked Life Drawing in Shoreditch!

The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
Mon, 6 Nov, 6:30 pm
ArtLondon
From £17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Come to the Blues Kitchen for our fantastic Neon Naked Life Drawing!

Join us in Shoreditch for an evening of vibrant, artistic fun. The neon life drawing class uses reactive art material, drawing radiant, colourful life models.

From 6:30 PM - 8 PM and 8:...

Presented by Neon Naked Life Drawing.

Lineup

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch

134-146 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3AR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.