DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This event will take place in EartH Kitchen.
Is your bark worse than your bite? 🩸
LOOSE CHANGE is back to kick off spooky season for our sophomore Halloween bash, and we want to see your FANGS & FUR!
Join us at twilight at our new spot, EartH Kitchen (
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.