Loose Change: Fangs & Furs

EartH
Fri, 6 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£14.49

About

This event will take place in EartH Kitchen.

Is your bark worse than your bite? 🩸

LOOSE CHANGE is back to kick off spooky season for our sophomore Halloween bash, and we want to see your FANGS & FUR!

Join us at twilight at our new spot, EartH Kitchen ( Read more

Presented by Loose Change.

Lineup

Archi, Karma, WACHA

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK

Doors open11:00 pm

