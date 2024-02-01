Top track

Hungover at Mass

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Junior Brother

Bobiks
Thu, 1 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsNewcastle
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hungover at Mass
Got a code?

About

Idiosyncratic folk artist JUNIOR BROTHER returns to Newcastle!

More wows from Wandering Oak here: http://link.dice.fm/wandering-oak

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Wandering Oak.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Junior Brother, Ceitidh Mac

Venue

Bobiks

125 Jesmond Road, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE2 1JY, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
60 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.