"Pastel Colours" Launch Party

The George Tavern
Sun, 5 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for a night celebrating the launch of North-London based Lost Lyra's debut single, "Pastel Colours", a delicate, enthralling first-look into the band's sound. Joined by South-London experimentalist BossOLa and the moving melodies of Emily Izen-Row, Read more

Presented by Big Richard Records.

Lineup

BossOLa, Lost Lyra

Venue

The George Tavern

Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am
150 capacity

