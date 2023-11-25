Top track

Jfai

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BOUNDARIES SUNDERLAND MINSTER SATURDAY EVENING GIG

Sunderland Minster
Sat, 25 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsSunderland
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jfai
Got a code?

About

Boundaries is very pleased to announce that we will now have a separate exclusive ticket for the Sunderland Minster show happening on Saturday evening (25th November).

We understand attending the full 2 days is difficult for some people, while also we do Read more

Presented by The Peacock.

Lineup

Core of the Coalman, Julia Reidy, Ex-Easter Island Head

Venue

Sunderland Minster

309 High Street West, Sunderland, SR1 3ET, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.