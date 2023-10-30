DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Matthew J Rolin, Clinamen, Lay/Liyou/Shiroishi Trio

2220 Arts + Archives
Mon, 30 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
VDSQ presents a Monday night guitar showcase with visits from Matthew J Rolin and Clinamen (Emmett Kelly with Ben Boye and friends), and featuring a prelude from a trio with Pauline Lay, Lucy Liyou and local hornblower Patrick Shiroishi.

Presented by VDSQ
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Matthew J. Rolin

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

