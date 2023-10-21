DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Toribio

Red Door Gallery
Sat, 21 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsDetroit
About

Fresh off his recent Boiler Room NYC appearance, Toribio is coming to Detroit to celebrate the upcoming "Tongue In Cheeks" EP on Bring Dat Ass Recordings!! We've got John FM and DJ Etta on the decks too, so you know this is gonna be bumpin' all night long! Read more

Presented by MeanRed.

Lineup

Toribio, John FM

Venue

Red Door Gallery

7500 Oakland Avenue, Detroit, Michigan 48211, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
100 capacity

