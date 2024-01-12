Top track

James Blake, Rhonda, MATTE & C2C Festival: CMYK

Teatro Principe
Fri, 12 Jan, 11:00 pm
GigsMilano
€36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

James Blake, Rhonda INTL, MATTE & C2C Festival present:

CMYK Milano

Friday January 12th

Teatro Principe

Music by James Blake (DJ) + special guests

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Overdub Srls.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

James Blake

Venue

Teatro Principe

Viale Bligny, 52, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

