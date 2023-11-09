DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Yoko Yamada Stand Up Comedy at Retronouveau

Retronouveau
Thu, 9 Nov, 8:30 pm
ComedyMessina
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
⏰ apertura porte: 20.30 / Show: 22.00

🍕 Per chi viene a pancia vuota: la nostra selezione di pinse, paninozzi gourmet e bruschette mette tutti d’accordo

YOKO YAMADA non aveva mai pensato di fare la comica, poi nel 2018 si è trovata davanti ad un microfo Read more

Presentato da Retronouveau SAS.
Lineup

Yoko Yamada

Venue

Retronouveau

Via Croce Rossa, 33, 98124 Messina ME, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

