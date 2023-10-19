DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mahnoor presents: BOO!

Cafe KOKO
Thu, 19 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Get the spooky season celebrations started with fast rising DJ & BBC radio presenter Mahnoor (@140bpmahns) as she brings an exhilarating line up to Café Koko for a Halloween specialBass n Percs, Baile Funk, Garage, Grime, Dubstep & everything spooky adjace Read more

Presented by Cafe KOKO.

Cafe KOKO

74 Crowndale Road, Camden, London, NW1 1NW, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity
