DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The S.A.U.C.E Band Live

Ember Music Hall
Sat, 4 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsRichmond
From $20.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The S.A.U.C.E Band Live
Special Performance at Ember Music Hall

With their unwavering work ethic, signature sound, incomparable arrangements, impeccable professionalism, and unforgettable show experience, J Baxter & The Sauce have cultivated a level Read more

Presented by The S.A.U.C.E Band

Lineup

Venue

Ember Music Hall

309 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.