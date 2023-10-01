DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ICaPRTY Freshers Closing Sesh

Ministry Of Sound
1 Oct - 3 Oct
PartyLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We're Back Again!

IC a PRTY Presents: Annual Freshers Madness!

Monday October 2nd - MINISTRY OF SOUND!

10pm-3am for London's HOTTEST Freshers Event!

Join us for the official Ministry of Sound closing party - ICAPRTY!

Presented by Churchill Marketing Ltd.

Venue

Ministry Of Sound

103 Gaunt St, London SE1 6DP
Doors open10:00 pm
1200 capacity

