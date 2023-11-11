DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ENCORE X UNFACED : Jacidorex, FLKN, Encoded Data

CCO La Rayonne
Sat, 11 Nov, 11:30 pm
PartyLyon
€20.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Première à la Rayonne pour Encore ! On décide de ne pas y aller seul et d’inviter Jacidorex qui vient nous présenter son concept Unfaced.

Avec lui sur la fraîche scène de la Rayonne : FLKN signé lui-même sur Neoacid, le label de Jacidorex. Pour ouvrir la Read more

Présenté par ENCORE.

Lineup

Jacidorex

Venue

CCO La Rayonne

7 Rue Henri Legay, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.