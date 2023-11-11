DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Première à la Rayonne pour Encore ! On décide de ne pas y aller seul et d’inviter Jacidorex qui vient nous présenter son concept Unfaced.
Avec lui sur la fraîche scène de la Rayonne : FLKN signé lui-même sur Neoacid, le label de Jacidorex. Pour ouvrir la
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.