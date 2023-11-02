DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Fresh off a set of EU shows, NYC's techno prince WTCHCRFT makes his homecoming at Brooklyn's new hotspot The End, with supporting DJ sets by sh4dows, Mother Cell, and Puppy Online. Expect a night of techno, trance, and everything in between.
