Top track

nite drift

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

WTCHCRFT / sh4dows / Mother Cell / Puppy Online

The End
Thu, 2 Nov, 8:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

nite drift
Got a code?

About

Fresh off a set of EU shows, NYC's techno prince WTCHCRFT makes his homecoming at Brooklyn's new hotspot The End, with supporting DJ sets by sh4dows, Mother Cell, and Puppy Online. Expect a night of techno, trance, and everything in between.

This is an 21 Read more

Presented by The End
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

WTCHCRFT, SH4DOWS, Mother Cell

Venue

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.