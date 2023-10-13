DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sandy

Troxy
Fri, 13 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £58.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sandy in London : Uma Noite Mágica de Música ao Vivo!

Preparados para uma experiência musical que ficará gravada em suas memórias para sempre?

Chegou a hora de testemunhar a incrível Sandy in LONDON, um espetáculo ao vivo que promete elevar sua paixão pe

Presented by LG Production Artists LTD.

Lineup

SANDY

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
Event ends10:30 pm
Accessibility information

