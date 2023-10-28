DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

WANNA DANCE? Isabella Lovestory, Naafi, ZUTZUT, LAO, Sausha + Special Guests

Secret location DTLA
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$28.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Minty Boi Presents:

WANNA DANCE? Isabella Lovestory, Naafi, ZUTZUT, LAO, Sausha with special guests

At a secret locaton in DTLA - location announced to ticket holders day of show

October 28th 2023

10pm / 21+

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Minty Boi.

Lineup

1
Isabella Lovestory, Zutzut, Sausha and 1 more

Venue

Secret location DTLA

Los Angeles, California 90033, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

