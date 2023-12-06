DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Caníbal: Apolo in TRANCE 6th December | SHANTI PEOPLE + Chaac + Hi-tech Sisters (Psynonima vs Shanna) + Chik'M

SALA APOLO
Wed, 6 Dec, 11:59 pm
PartyBarcelona
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

La [2] de Sala Apolo vuelve a ser el escenario de las ya míticas << **APOLO in TRANCE** >> !!!

Fruto de la colaboración entre Caníbal & Bassground, esta cita trimestral es una de las más esperadas entre los jóvenes y no tan jóvenes Caníbales.

Como si...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Caníbal.

Lineup

Shanti People, Chik'm, Chaac

Venue

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.