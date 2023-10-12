Top track

ANNABEL LEE - UP

Annabel Lee, Wyn and the White Light

EventThem Studios
Thu, 12 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsMedford
$18.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

ANNABEL is a force in the underground Los Angeles music scene packing every venue she plays (The Echo, School Night, Satellite, Moroccan Lounge, Hotel Cafe and more). She is also the creator and curator of the Sweat Gala, an annual multi-media, fine art ro Read more

Presented by ONCE and EventThem

Lineup

Annabel Lee

Venue

EventThem Studios

344 Salem Street, Medford, Massachusetts 02155, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

