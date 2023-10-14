DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tom Moutchi + Friends Presents: Have You Heard?

Queen of the South
Sat, 14 Oct, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tom Moutchi and his lineup of talented friends will take over the decks across all three floors of Queen of the South, bringing you the freshest beats and the latest hits in Amapiano, Afrobeats, Hip-Hop, and R&B. Get ready for a musical journey that'll hav Read more

Queen of the South

Lineup

1
Ray Fiasco, Bisola, RBC and 1 more

Venue

Queen of the South

367 Norwood Road, Lambeth, London, SE27 9BQ, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

