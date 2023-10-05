Top track

JADALAREIGN Open to Close

Public Records
Thu, 5 Oct, 9:00 pm
About

Nowadays resident JADALAREIGN debuts in THE SOUND ROOM with an all night set. Her unwavering commitment to the history and legacy of house music shines through in her careful selection and expert mixing of all shades of the house spectrum – from deep and a Read more

Presented by Public Records.

Lineup

JADALAREIGN

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

