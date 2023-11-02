Top track

Matthew and The Atlas

Mill Hill Chapel
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is an 14+ event

Presented by Futuresound.

Lineup

Matthew and the Atlas

Venue

Mill Hill Chapel

Lower Basinghall St, Leeds LS1 5EB, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

