Faye Webster

Leeds University Stylus
Mon, 13 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£19.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is an 14+ event

Presented by Futuresound.

Lineup

Faye Webster

Venue

Leeds University Stylus

Leeds University Union, Lifton Pl, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS2 9JS
Doors open7:00 pm
1000 capacity

