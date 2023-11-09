Top track

Skampida - La Manifestacion

Live 2023

Nochtwache
Thu, 9 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsHamburg
€22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Präsentiert von kulturnews.

Die 5-köpfige kolumbianische Band SKAMPIDA gründete sich im Jahr 2000 in Bogota. Sie präsentieren mit Ihrem Rock-Mestizo einen wilden Mix aus Reggae, kolumbianischer Folklore, Cumbia, HipHop und Punk Musik. Mit Ihrer energetisc Read more

Präsentiert von Nochtspeicher GbR & kulturnews.

Lineup

Skampida

Venue

Nochtwache

Bernhard-Nocht-Straße 69a, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:30 pm

