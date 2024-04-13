Top track

100% Endurance

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Yard Act

Locomotiv Club
Sat, 13 Apr 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsBologna
€28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

100% Endurance
Got a code?

Event information

Ingresso riservato ai soci AICS - AICS membership card required - More Info at https://www.locomotivclub.it/tesseramento/

Tutte le età

Presentato da Locomotiv Club

Lineup

Yard Act

Venue

Locomotiv Club

Via Sebastiano Serlio, 25/2, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.