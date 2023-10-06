DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Macadam Mambo : Sacha Mambo, Zmatsutsi (live)

IBOAT
Fri, 6 Oct, 11:59 pm
DJBordeaux
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Label ultra-prolifique depuis 2012, Macadam Mambo s’est d’abord distingué par leurs edits de titres discos, puis néo-disco progressive, et la production de formats longs plus expérimentaux, notamment avec Zmatsutsi.

⌞SACHA MAMBO

Ancien résident au Sucre Read more

Présenté par IBOAT.

Lineup

Sacha Mambo, Joe Gill

Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.