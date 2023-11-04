DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

EXTREMODURO + PLATERO Y TU + MAREA + LA RAIZ (SESION ESPECIAL)

Independance Club
Sat, 4 Nov, 11:30 pm
PartyMadrid
From €11
About

El Sábado 04 de Noviembre de 23.30h a 06h, en nuestra sala, situada en la calle Atocha, 127, tendremos una sesión muy especial

La noche estará dedicada a 4 de las bandas más influyentes del panorama nacional. Lo habéis pedido y aquí está, Después de mucho Read more

Organizado por Independance Club.

Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

