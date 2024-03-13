DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Amaarae

HERE at Outernet
Wed, 13 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £26.37
About

Amaarae performs at HERE

This is an 14+ (14 – 16s with an adult).

Presented by Metropolis Music.

Lineup

Amaarae

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

